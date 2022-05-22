DFL Nominates Top Candidates At Convention With Little Opposition

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KVRR)– The DFL has nominated it’s top candidates for state offices including governor, lt. governor, attorney general and secretary of state during its convention in Rochester over the weekend.

Attorney General Keith Ellison was nominated for a second term during the party convention Saturday night in Rochester.

Party delegates endorsed Steve Simon for Secretary of State, an office he currently holds.

On Friday, Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan were nominated to run for a second term.

It took delegates less than five minutes to endorse Walz, as he faced no challengers within the party.

DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin says “Governor Walz is leading Minnesota forward by ensuring our kids get a world class education and expanding economic opportunity for all.”

Minnesota Republican Party Chair David Hann says “In Tim Walz’s Minnesota, crime is on the rise across the state, inflation is at record highs and supply chain shortages make it hard for families and businesses to make ends meet .”

“I know you’re hearing it and I’m hearing it. It’s a mid-term it’s going to be a bad year,” said Walz.

“Gonna be tough. Gonna be hard because their is inflation, which there is and it’s real. It’s real. That’s what happens when supply chains get broken, and we need to address them. We need to make sure Minnesotans have the money in their pocket. We need to make sure that we’re reducing those long-term costs like child care, like health care that make it easier for folks to get by.”

Republicans last week endorsed Scott Jensen for governor on a ticket with former Vikings player Matt Birk.