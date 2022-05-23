LIVE: Fargo Mayoral Race

Meet Shannon Roers Jones.

A Fargo developer and attorney running for Fargo Mayor says she’ll recuse herself from city votes regarding her development firm if she wins the seat.

Shannon Roers Jones is the latest Fargo city mayoral candidate to join the morning show for a one on one interview.

Roers Jones is general counsel for her father’s development company, Roers Construction and Development.

The company is embroiled in a dispute with the city over a contract to build townhomes in the Roosevelt Neighborhood that were never built.

Fargo’s incumbent mayor, Dr. Tim Mahoney, suggested recently the situation could wind up in court.

Roers Jones says she doesn’t think it will, and says critics who say that her being mayor would represent a conflict of interest are wrong.

She spoke with Emily Welker about how the conversations with city leaders over the issue went from “civil and productive” to their more contentious public tone, and how she’d handle future situations with her family firm going forward were she to be elected.

She also talked about public safety and the city police force, and about how she’d handle special assessments and affordability for Fargo homeowners.

For her campaign website:

https://www.shannonroersjones.com/

And don’t forget to take a look at the rest of our candidate interview series on the Morning Show.