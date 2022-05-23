ND Secretary of State Rejects 60% Group’s Petitions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota’s secretary of state has rejected a petition put forth by a group that wants to require a 60% majority vote to approve constitutional amendments.

In a letter to the sponsoring committee, Al Jaeger said around 5,700 signatures were rejected for reasons including similar writing styles and names from out of state.

He says he’ll report all violations to the attorney general.

The measure will not appear on the November ballot.