Mother of infant shot at Fargo restaurant may not survive

FARGO (KVRR) – Family members indicate that the prognosis for a Moorhead woman who was shot at a Fargo restaurant last week is “very uncertain” and she may not survive.

A GoFundMe page says Lucia Garcia suffered “significant brain damage” and didn’t have a pulse for approximately 15 minutes. The family says CT scans showed swelling to her brain caused by the lack of oxygen in her brain during the times her heart stopped.

“Doctors aren’t giving us much hope for her recovery, they say we are not looking a a good outcome. Lucia’s prognosis is very uncertain at the moment. But Lucia is still fighting hard, she’s a fighter, her son needs her. We all need her and love her. Only God has the last word!”

The shooting happened May 18 at Plaza Azteca. Garcia’s 7-month-old son, Dominique was also shot in the left leg and hand, but is expected to recover.

Police say the man responsible, 24-year-old Malik Gill, shot and killed himself south of Hawley, Minnesota following a police pursuit that began in Fargo.