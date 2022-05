Unattended Death Under Investigation in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Police in Grand Forks are investigating an unattended death.

They got a 911 call just before 10 a.m. saying a man was unresponsive in a home in the 1200 block of 39th Street North.

Police arrived and found the man dead and it appears it was not the result of a medical problem or natural causes.

They are withholding the man’s name while family is notified.

The investigation continues.