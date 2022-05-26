North Dakota Tourism Expected To Be Strong This Summer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — North Dakota Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman says high gas prices won’t keep people from hitting the road this summer.

She says a new national study found only a small number of those planning travel were considering the cancellation of their trips.

Otte Colman says there are hints of a strong summer for visitors based on responses from a variety of sources.

The numbers of those on the website researching the state and engaging with digital advertising have been strong.

North Dakota tourism took a big hit in 2020 but rebounded in 2021.

Visitors to the state spent more than $2.6 billion last year.