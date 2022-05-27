LIVE: Fargo Mayoral Race

Meet Sheri Fercho.

We’re wrapping up our series today of the live one on ones with the Fargo Mayoral candidates.

Sheri Fercho is the final candidate challenging Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney in the June election.

Fercho’s number one platform item is beautification of the city.

She says if elected, she’d work to restore green spaces, cleaner streets, and invest in beautification projects to better the city.

She says studies show green spaces improve health outcomes for citizens, and says it can cut down on crime too.

Fercho stopped by the Morning Show studio to sit down with Emily Welker to talk about why she’d make that the top priority if she’s elected.

