Fargo man killed in motorcycle crash in Grant County

The motorcycle collided with an Apache Crop Sprayer

GRANT COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a crop sprayer in Grant County.

Thirty-five-year-old Brandon Cermak was taken to Sanford in Bismarck where he was pronounced dead.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says both drivers were traveling south on Highway 31 Saturday night when the sprayer turned left.

Cermak drove into the sprayer.

He was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the sprayer was not hurt.