Fargo Police arrest downtown shooting suspect

Police say 21-year-old Angel Milete was found in an apartment in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police arrest a suspect involved in an early morning shooting downtown.

Police say 21-year-old Angel Milete, of Fargo, was found in an apartment in South Fargo before 1:30 this afternoon.

Milete was arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm.

Police say around 1:00 this morning, they responded to a report of gunshots at the intersection of 2nd Avenue North and Broadway.

When they arrived, the suspect had fled the scene. Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Before making an arrest, police asked the public for help locating Milete.