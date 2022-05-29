Man found dead outside Grand Forks apartment building

The identity of the man is unknown

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A man is found dead outside of a Grand Forks apartment building.

Grand Forks Police say they were called to an unresponsive man in 1100 block of 25th Avenue South.

When they got there, they determined he was dead.

The say the victim is a white man, approximately 25 to 35 years old but have not identified him at this time.

If you have any information about the investigation, you asked to call the police department or go to their Facebook page or website to submit a tip.