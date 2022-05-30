Sheyenne Softball Searching for First State Title

Sheyenne Comes into the State Tournament as the No. 1 Seed in the East.

WEST FARGO, N.D.– “Our goal at the beginning of the season was to play well and win the EDC and we came in and we were focused and we came in and we were focused, we hit the ball well, our pitching came through for us so a total team effort and played some good teams in the EDC and we were fortunate to win and get that number one seed going into the state tournament,” said head coach Mark Woodbury.

Having already taken the program to new heights, the Mustangs understand what it will take for their playoff run to continue.

“This last weekend during the championship, we had a lot of energy in the dugout and a lot of energy before the game and so this weekend I think if we keep that energy up and keep picking each other up and keep that energy up we’re going to have a very successful weekend,” said junior pitcher, Kyra Narum.

With a 15-1 season the Mustangs know what has gotten them this far and plan to stay true to that identity at State.

“Our biggest keys to success are play a clean game, try to eliminate the errors, hit the ball on a line, hit line drives, hard ground balls and we’re pretty aggressive running the bases, get the bunts down when we need to to move runners over to scoring position. Those are things we focused on all year and if we continue to do that I think we’ll have success,” said Woodbury.

“I think I can speak for everyone on the team when I say we’re really excited. This is our first EDC Championship in school history and so going into the state tournament as the number one seed that’s the first time we’ve ever done that so I think everybody is really excited to get out there and show everybody what we have,” said Narum.