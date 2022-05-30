Top rated radio show spotlights country music

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — KFGO radio’s top weekend show has been reviving memories in people’s lives through country music.

The Solid Gold Show has been going strong for about 40 years, playing country music from various decades for fans around the country.

Scott Winston has been the host on and off for the last 10 years.

“Well I’ve been in country music for 40 plus years now and so this is really just fun for me to be honest with you and I’ve been doing it a long time. It’s great to revisit you know some of the old country songs from years past. The cool thing and the cool thing about this is that it’s very well received, a very highly rated show on KFGO during the weekend,” said Scott Winston, Solid Gold Show Host.

Fans are able to text or call in song requests on Saturday, starting bright and early at 4 a.m.

Winston says they get requests from all over the country, places like Texas and California.

“We hear from all ages, very young to elderly and I’m getting into that category myself, too, but it’s a wide demographic of people we hear from,” said Winston.

He says requests for certain artists vary depending on the region.

“In this area, although he didn’t have very big hits, very many hits, Chris Ledoux has a very loyal following in this part of the world and we get requests for Chris Ledoux quite a bit and that’s part of the region, too. Listeners in this part of the world do have their favorites,” said Winston.

Winston is appreciative for the support the local community continues to show.

“They like the variety and the fact that we play requests, which not everybody does but we do as many as we can if time allows,” said Winston.

If you want to tune in, the show airs every weekend from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. on KFGO AM 790.