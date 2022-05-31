Jerry Seinfeld returning to Grand Forks

Jerry Seinfeld

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Grand Forks.

Seinfeld will perform at the University of North Dakota’s Chester Fritz Auditorium on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Seinfeld’s career catapulted after he appeared on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Later, he teamed up with Larry David to create “Seinfeld.” The show ran nine seasons, winning numerous awards.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 3 at the Chester Fritz Box Office or online at ticketmaster.com.