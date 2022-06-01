Watch: Highway Patrol joins crackdown on Fargo speeders and street racers

FARGO (KVRR) – An airplane from the North Dakota Highway Patrol is being used to covertly track motorists as part of the Fargo Police Department’s crackdown on speeders and street racers.

Police say on Friday, May 27, a NDHP aircraft equipped with an infrared camera was used to track the movement of motorists who were “driving recklessly.”

“The pilot is in radio contact with the officers on the ground to provide constant information on the violators. This past Friday night, 100 traffic stops were made for various violations,” according to police.

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, a North Dakota Highway Patrol airplane departed Hector International Airport at 7:35 p.m. Friday and returned to the airport shortly before midnight.

The Fargo City Commission recently voted down a proposal that would have created a task force to address street racing. Some residents say the problem has been recently growing worse.