North Dakota farmer out of jail, remains in Ukraine

Kurt Groszhans

FARGO, N.D. – A North Dakota farmer who had been jailed in Ukraine since November has been released from custody, yet still remains in the eastern European country.

Sen. John Hoeven says work continues in regards to “fair treatment and safety” of Kurt Groszhans, who was arrested on charges he plotted to assassinate Ukraine’s then-agriculture minister, Roman Leschenko.

Groszhans’ family has said the charges are false and aimed at silencing his claims of corruption in Ukraine.

Groszhans, of Ashley, decided in 2017 to move to Ukraine, where his ancestors are from. His family said he invested a large sum of money to get a farming operation up and running.

After connecting with Leshchenko, then a law professor, Groszhans named him director of his company.