Sanford Health partners with findhelp.org offering some services at reduced rates

Sanford Health's mission in this partnership is to address socio-economic needs of patients.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sanford Health partners with findhelp.org to allow people to apply for services at a free or discounted rate even if they have insurance.

All you need to do is enter your zip code and the category that suits your needs. A list of resources showcases information on what the services do, how to contact people for them and a map of additional services.

“You’ll log in and you’ll see transportation, financial assistance or food. When it’s food it’s food pantries or food deliveries, grocery stores and things like that. Anything that meets that social determinant of health needs so food, housing, transportation, things like that,” says Lindsay Daniels, the Executive Director of Care Management at Sanford Health.

Daniels says the partnership has been in the works for nearly three years and some services aren’t covered by Medicaid or Medicare.