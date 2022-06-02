Wrigley calls man ‘dirtbag’ during Twitter feud

Jim Monk,
Drew Wrigley

 

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley is locked in a Twitter feud with a retiree who questioned how the Republican’s daughter landed an internship in U.S. Sen. John Hoeven’s office.

Wrigley posted tweets calling retiree Henry Lebak a “dirtbag” and challenging Lebak to “be a man” and meet him in his office.

Wrigley tweeted after Lebak tweeted questions about the internship.

Lebak told Wrigley to control his temper and suggested they get coffee at a neutral location.

Wrigley was Hoeven’s deputy chief of staff from 2000 to 2001.

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , ,

You Might Like