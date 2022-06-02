Wrigley calls man ‘dirtbag’ during Twitter feud

By being a bright, incredibly hard working & public spirited person. If you want to question that in any way, you dirtbag, I suggest you show up at my office any day…Show up in person, and have the guts to say anything derogatory about any of my kids to my face. Name the day. — Drew H. Wrigley (@DrewWrigley) June 1, 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley is locked in a Twitter feud with a retiree who questioned how the Republican’s daughter landed an internship in U.S. Sen. John Hoeven’s office.

Wrigley posted tweets calling retiree Henry Lebak a “dirtbag” and challenging Lebak to “be a man” and meet him in his office.

Wrigley tweeted after Lebak tweeted questions about the internship.

Lebak told Wrigley to control his temper and suggested they get coffee at a neutral location.

Wrigley was Hoeven’s deputy chief of staff from 2000 to 2001.