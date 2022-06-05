Man Shot And Wounded In Pine Point, Minnesota, No Arrest Made

PINE POINT, Minn. (KVRR) — The shooting of a man late Friday night in Pine Point, Minnesota is under investigation.

That is about 25 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes.

Becker County authorities say 44-year-old Brian Bloom of Ponsford was first taken to the hospital in Detroit Lakes before being airlifted to a Fargo hospital.

They say his condition is unknown.

No arrest has been made.

Authorities believe this is an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing.