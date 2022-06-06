Fort Noks employee loses part of finger in fight with customer

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A worker at the Fort Noks Bar on Broadway in downtown Fargo was injured during a disturbance involving customers early Sunday.

Police were called to the bar about closing time. During the disturbance, the employee had part of a finger bit off and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Several other employees had minor injuries

Dylan Reiten, 24, of Moorhead, was arrested for aggravated assault and transported to Cass County Jail.