LIVE: #EatUnited Food Truck Feed To Help United Way

Help Tackle Problems Like Hunger In Our Region By Taking Care Of Your Own Hunger

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Help support a lot of great programs that help kids, help people find homes, and help fight hunger.

You can do it all by fighting your own hunger. The Eat United food truck feed is this Wednesday in the parking lot of Blue Cross/Blue Shield on the corner of 13th Avenue South and 45th Street in Fargo.

Seven food trucks will be there, along with live music.

Proceeds from the event go to the United Way of Cass/Clay, which uses it for a variety of causes in the Metro.

Christie Lewandowski with United Way explains, “The proceeds that will be invested in the United Way will help to solve our community’s biggest challenges like hunger and homelessness, making sure children have what they need in school and out of school, ultimately lifting families out of poverty. That’s our goal as a United Way is to lift families out of poverty, create a better community for all of us, and a great event like this will help us accomplish just that.”

The event runs from 11:30 to 2:00. There is no admission fee to get in.