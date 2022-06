Fargo Man Killed In Crash With Semi In Mahnomen County

MAHNOMEN CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A Fargo man has died in a car-semi collision near Waubun in Mahnomen County, Minnesota.

State patrol says a car driven by 37-year-old Joshua Kraft crossed the center line on Highway 59 around 7:30 Tuesday morning and hit the semi.

Kraft was not wearing a seatbelt.

The truck driver, from Norcross, Minnesota, was not hurt.