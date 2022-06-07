Spitfire closes Detroit Lakes restaurant

Courtesy: Spitfire

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) – The Spitfire restaurant in Detroit Lakes says on Facebook it’s closing because “we haven’t been able to hire enough people to provide a level of service and quality that meets Spitfire’s standards.”

The business says it will fulfill all catering events on its schedule.

“We have enjoyed the years we’ve spent in Detroit Lakes and we’re deeply sorry that we need to part,” the business said on social media.

Spitfire is allowing all gift cards to be used at its West Fargo location and is offering Detroit Lakes employees positions in North Dakota.