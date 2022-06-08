Fargo Police Need Help Identifying Suspect In Business Burglary and Fire

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo police are looking for this man.

They say he is one of two suspects in a burglary and fire at a warehouse used as office and storage space for a group of gaming, DJ, and party limo companies.

One suspect has been identified through the business owners video footage.

But the second suspect is believed to be a white male that was seen wearing a yellow Timberland hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

If you know him, contact police at 701.241.1405.

Anonymous tips: text the keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

The business break-in and fire happened early Monday morning at 4151 38th Street South in Fargo.

Fire crews put out a fire in the office area.

A damage estimate is not available.