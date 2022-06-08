“Long Island Medium” Bringing Her Live Show Back To Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — The “Long Island Medium” is coming back to Grand Forks.

“Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience” will take place Thursday, September 22 at Chester Fritz Auditorium.

She previously appeared at Alerus Center in late 2019.

The TLC star will share personal stories and explain how her gift works while she delivers healing messages to audience members.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

They start at $47.75 plus fees.

The producers say buying a ticket does not guarantee a reading.