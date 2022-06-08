Man Wanted In Alabama Murder Captured In Minnesota

SELMA, AL (AP/KVRR) — A man wanted in a gunshot murder last year in Alabama has been arrested in Minnesota.

Police in Selma, Alabama say 18-year-old Javontae Mitchell was captured last week near the Canadian border by federal marshals.

Authorities did not give an exact location of his arrest.

Mitchell was sought in the killing of 26-year-old Taquon Fikes who was found lying unresponsive in the backyard of a house a year ago.

Police say he was killed in a fight.

Mitchell will be sent back to authorities in Selma.