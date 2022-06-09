Fargo Police share active killer response plans to Police Advisory & Oversight Board

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Following the tragic shooting at a Uvalde, Texas Elementary School, the Fargo Police Advisory and Oversight Board hears from the department about how it would respond to an active killer situation.

Police officials say officers would neutralize a threat as soon as possible, give medical assistance with help from EMS and then manage and process the scene.

The committee asked police officials what the department’s policy about waiting to intervene during an active shooter situation or when they would confront the shooter. It’s been reported the Uvalde School District’s Police Department waited more than an hour to enter the classroom the shooter was in.

“If we believe there are innocent people at risk of being injured or already have been injured, we are no longer going to wait at that point. If there is any information that there would be innocent civilians in there, that suspect is actively engaging, there is no waiting,” Fargo Police Sgt. Thomas Shaw said.

The department says officers are not posted at doors in schools.

Chief David Zibolski says the department is also looking into giving officers annual mental health checks.