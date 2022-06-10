Fire damages greenhouse in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR-KDLM) – Firefighters from Detroit Lakes, Audubon and Frazee battled a fire at Country Fields Greenhouse along Richwood Road in Detroit Lakes, Friday.

The fire was reported just after 10 a.m. in the entryway of the home on the property and spread to the roofline of the home and attached garage.

Flames could be seen coming from underneath the metal roof of the home. Crews needed to cut into the roof, but were able to extinguish the fire just after 11 a.m.

There were no injuries. The Minnesota Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.