Fargo apartment deemed a total loss after fire

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A fire in a studio apartment on North Broadway in Fargo causes $60,000 in damage.

The apartment is one of three in a house converted into apartments and is considered a total loss. The house and attached garage only have minor to moderate smoke damage.

The person living in the studio apartment has been displaced.

Someone passing by the house this morning saw smoke.

No one was hurt.

“Smoke was reported at 1032 from 1030 Broadway, we arrived on scene struck a second alarm. When we arrived on scene flames and smoke were showing at the time of our arrival there were no occupants inside,” Fargo Assistant Fire Marshal Dawn Stollenwerk said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.