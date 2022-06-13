Fargo City Commission Holds Closed Door Meeting Over Fired Officer

Justin Nachatilo and attorney Leo Wilking

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A former Fargo police officer whose firing was upheld by the City Commission last week is the focus of a closed door meeting.

City Commissioners met in Executive Session late Monday afternoon to provide settlement negotiation instructions to the city attorney for Justin Nachatilo.

The negotiation was between the city and Nachatilo’s attorney.

The commission held a special appeal hearing last week and the vote was tied, which upheld his termination.

Nachatilo had asked to resign rather than be fired, which was supported by Commissioners Dave Piepkorn and John Strand.

There was no mention of the executive session at Monday night’s city commission meeting.