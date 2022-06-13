More Than 41,000 People Take In RibFest 2022 in Fargo

RibFest/Facebook

RibFest Ribbers/Facebook

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Another Happy Harry’s RibFest is in the record books and the festival had a pretty good turnout, especially by looking at the crowd for “Firehouse” Saturday night.

More than 41,000 people walked through the gates of RibFest during the four-day event last week in the parking lot at Fargdome.

Blazin Bronco was the winner of this year’s Critics Choice Award followed by Cowboys BBQ & Rib Company and Aussom Aussie Australian Barbecue Company.

RibFest has been filling bellies and entertaining crowds for 25 years each June in Fargo.