Ribbon Cutting Planned Tuesday for Bone Marrow Transplant Center

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sanford Health is celebrating the opening of the region’s first and only bone marrow transplant program.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Tuesday morning at 10 at Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center.

The center hosted its first bone marrow transplant last October.

Since the program began, nine patients have successfully donated their own cells for processing and transplant.

All nine patients are doing well.