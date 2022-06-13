West Fargo Man Sentenced For Deadly Assault at Events Center

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A West Fargo man will have to serve five years in prison for a deadly assault at the Speedway Event Center last August.

36-year-old Tomas Cervantes pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a deal in April.

An aggravated assault charge was dismissed.

He admits to throwing a punch that eventually killed 53-year-old Roberto Balboa on August 21, 2021.

Balboa fell and hit his head on the concrete floor and died from his injuries days later.

Cervantes was also sentenced to two years of probation and was given credit for already serving 293 days.