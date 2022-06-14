Fargo School Board adopts Land Acknowledgement Agreement

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo School Board approves a land acknowledgement statement saying the district gathers on the lands of the Oceti Sakowin who are the Dakota, Lakota, Nakoda and Anishinaabe people.

The statement was drafted with help from tribal nations and groups.

It could be included on meeting agendas, read at the annual reorganization meeting and used at other board events.

Board Member Jennifer Benson wanted to postpone the vote over confusion about what it would be used for. She was the only member to vote against using it despite saying she supports the statement’s message.

There was a discussion about amending the statement.

“I think the way it’s worded gives people the right to make it controversial. I think we might want to insert where we say ‘We gather on the lands’ the word original before the word lands,” School Board Member Jim Johnson said.

The statement was not amended.

