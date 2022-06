Five People Claim Seats on Grand Forks School Board in Crowded Field

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A current Grand Forks School Board member running for re-election just makes the cut.

Bill Palmiscno came in 5th in a 23 person race.

Dave Berger, Monte Gaukler, Joel Larson and Josh Anderson also won seats.

Incumbent Jackie Hassett lost.

Doug Carpenter, Chris Douthit and Shannon Mikula decided against running for re-election.