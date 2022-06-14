Man Wanted On Murder Warrant In California Arrested In Horace, N.D.

CASS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A man wanted for a murder in Kern County, California is arrested in Horace, North Dakota.

Members of the Metro Area Street Crimes Unit, Cass County Drug Task Force and Cass County Sheriff’s Office, worked in collaboration to arrest 25 year-old Kira Conerly-Burton II of Bakersfield, California on a felony murder warrant around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Burton was taken to the Cass County Jail awaiting an extradition hearing.

He has no local charges at this time.