Two arrested in connection with shooting incident, fleeing & injuring police officer

Michael Gourneau & Shontel Davis

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) Fargo police arrested two people following an incident involving gunfire and injuring an officer while fleeing.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a call of a gunshot in the 1900 block of 21st Avenue South. There, they found a building that had been hit by two bullets.

A caller gave a description of a vehicle thought to have been involved and police stopped the SUV in the same area. The driver informed police he didn’t have a license and then fled with a passenger. In the process, he ran over an officer’s foot and nearly struck a second officer.

Police tracked down the vehicle and found it had been abandoned.

A perimeter was set up and police began a search using Uno, a police K9, and the suspects were quickly apprehended.

The driver, 41-year-old Michael Gourneau, and his 26-year-old passenger, Shontel Davis, together, are facing more than a dozen charges, including possession of a firearm, aggravated assault on a peace officer, carrying a concealed weapon, driving under suspension, and a variety of drug charges.