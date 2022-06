Wings & Rings Closes In West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Another restaurant is closing in the metro.

In a social media post, the owners of Wings and Rings in West Fargo announces that they have made the difficult decision to close the location.

They did not give a reason for the sudden closure.

The sports restaurant and bar celebrated it’s grand opening in West Fargo three years ago in July 2019.

The owners say their locations in Minot and Bismarck are still open.