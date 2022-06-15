Kolpack, Piepkorn Win Fargo City Commission Election

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn keeps a spot on the commission, but he’s not the leading vote getter.

He got the second of two seats.

Denise Kolpack beat him by nearly six hundred votes to lead the crowded field.

There were 15 people running for two city commission spots, the most ever in Fargo.

Incumbent Tony Gehrig decided not to run again.

Former North Dakota House Majority Leader Al Carlson came up just short, finishing third in a two horse race.