LIVE: 1 Incumbent, 4 Challengers Win Fargo School Board Seats

A crowded field that changed the look of the new board.

The Fargo School Board is welcoming four new members.

The only incumbent to win re-election is Robin Nelson.

She came in fifth in the voting.

Nelson will be joined by Melissa Burkland, Katie Christensen, Greg Clark and Nayamal Dei.

Board positions currently held by Rebecca Knutson, David Paulson and Brian Nelson all fell short in bids for another term.

Incumbent Jennifer Benson did not run for another term, instead taking a shot at one of the open Fargo city commission seats.

The winning candidates will be seated on the Board at the July 12th regular Board meeting.