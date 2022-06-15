N.D. Commerce Commissioner Stepping Down For Global Think Tank

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Commerce Commission James Leiman is stepping down.

In a social media post, Leiman says a post has been created for him by the Institute for Economics and Peace, a global think tank.

He says it will enable him to serve populations that need help the most including the world’s most violent and impoverished places.

Leiman was appointed commissioner in March 2021 by Gov. Doug Burgum and previously served as the director of Economic Development and Finance.

He also previously served as the city administrator in Ada, Minnesota.

Leiman says he will remain in Fargo.