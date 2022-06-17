NDSU develops potato for McDonald’s french fries

FARGO (KVRR) – A potato variety developed by a scientist at North Dakota State University is being used to manufacture McDonald’s french fries.

The Dakota Russet was produced at NDSU by associate professor of plant science and potato breeder Asunta Thompson.

According to NDSU, the Dakota Russet is well suited for fry applications. The variety produces low sugars, which results in consistent French fry color.

The approval process for the Dakota Russet to be accepted by McDonald’s was completed in March 2022. The Dakota Russet is one of eight varieties accepted in North America.

The Dakota Russet was developed in 1999. The variety was officially named and released in 2012.