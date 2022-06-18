Walk To Defeat ALS exceeds goals

The North Dakota chapter of the ALS Association raises $17,000 over their intial goal at WALK TO DEFEAT ALS .

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- Organizers were excited for everyone to have the opportunity to gather in person this year, and they say the turn out was exceptional.

families, supporters, and people battling ALS all gathered, to spread awareness on this disease with no cure, and to offer insight on how you can help your loved one if they have ALS.

People who have it can show symptoms like Twitching and cramping of muscles, especially those in the hands and feet. Loss of motor control in the hands and arms. Impairment in the use of the arms and legs. Tripping and falling. Dropping things. and Fatigue.

“This is the Walk To Defeat ALS and we host them in Fargo and in Bismarck, and we had a great turnout. Our goal for the state raised was $55,000, and we’re at $72,000,” said Stacey Donovan, Senior Development Manager, ALS Association.

