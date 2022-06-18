West Fargo Street Fair a big hit with community

The food trucks were a hit, people packed their row, and enjoyed all the options available like hot dogs, kabobs and tacos.

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The West Fargo Street Fair gives people a chance to get out of the house and enjoy some art, food, and fun outside in the sun.

In 2020 people say crowds were smaller than normal at the West Fargo Street Fair because of COVID-19, now restrictions have loosened, this year Fresh air, good food, and local vendors attracted dozens.

“The smell of fresh air could never be better especially being locked indoors with COVID and then winter as well. I had some Nigerian meat pies for the first time today, fan-freaking-tastic, some of the best food I’ve had in awhile. I had some homemade chocolates, you know supporting local people, local artist,” said Cyrus Sarabakhsh, Fargo.

“People out say the West Fargo Street Fair not only brings the community together to enjoy this great weather, but also gives them a chance to connect with local vendors and artists to show their products on,” said Cyrus Sarabakhsh, Fargo.

“Bringing those local people together promoting those artists, you know really puts Fargo and West Fargo on the map. There’s a lady selling purses you know with double H’s on it. I love Fargo getting in on what everyone else is doing overseas,” said Sarabakhsh.

The Painted Turtle had artists doing face paintings and glitter tattoos. There were parents bringing their kids and even some adults got some designs done.

“I really love kids. I like seeing people happy, it really brightens their day,” says Amelia Bell, The Painted Turtle.

They tell me the owner Tiffany started this style of art with her company six years ago after it was suggested to her at a turtle race.

“We can do animals, like rainbow colorful things and we can work with you if you want anything different,” said Bell.