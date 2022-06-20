COVID vaccines may be ready for young children in ND this week

NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – Coronavirus vaccines for children six months to five-years-old have arrived in North Dakota.

Department of Health officials say 50,000 North Dakotans in the age group can get the vaccine.

Fifty-seven hundred doses will be shipped to 100 locations.

Health officials don’t expect a high demand for shots for young kids. That would be similar to those ages five to 11. According to the CDC, 20 percent of North Dakotans in that age group have received two Covid-19 vaccine doses ranking the state 34th in the country.

Just because the doses are here doesn’t mean they’ll be available right away.

“Just because they have vaccines doesn’t mean doesn’t mean they are ready to actually administer that vaccine. They need a little bit of time to just educate their staff, make sure they have protocols in place. So, really, vaccination will likely start at the end of this week or early next week,” North Dakota Department of Health Covid-19 Vaccine Manager Jennifer Galbraith said.

Boosters are not recommended for children younger than five.

You can find where shots are available by clicking here.