Medical officials warn of health risks in hot weather

They say if you can avoid the sun, you should.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Medical officials say to avoid staying in the sun more than 30 minutes at a time, doing so could lead to heat exhaustion and other heat based illnesses.

Some symptoms to watch for are confusion, slurred speech, profuse sweating or lack of sweat, nausea, vomiting or very high body temperature.

They say the elderly and young children are most at risk when exposed to the sun.

It’s important to make sure kids playing outside take water breaks.

You can also wear a hat to cover your face, and wear light colored clothing.

“Doing any activity in this heat is almost unbearable, and you shouldn’t really do it unless you absolutely have to. You know doing your, you’re watering your plants etc, usually early in the morning or later in the evening when it’s cooled off a little bit versus mid day,” said Traci Leitheiser, Physician Assistant at Sanford Health in Moorhead.

If you are experiencing symptoms, seek medical attention.