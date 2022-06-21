Ellison: Minnesota will continue to allow legal abortions

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says abortion will be legal in Minnessota regardless of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling.

He mentioned Doe V Gomez from 1995 where the Minnesota Supreme Court went even further than Roe V Wade that rules abortion a constitutional right at the state level. It allows low income women to use the states medical assistance programs to cover the costs.

Ellison expects people in neighboring states will head to Minnesota for legal abortions if the federal law is overturned and says they will be welcome to do so.

“No one who travels from another state to seek an abortion that’s legal in Minnesota will be prosecuted. No one from another state who has a miscarriage in Minnesota will be prosecuted,” Ellison said.

Ellison will oppose expedition requests from other states and directly intervene to stop prosecutions in Minnesota regarding legal abortions.