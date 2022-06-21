Police seize 15,000 fentanyl pills, powder in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (AP) – Authorities say a Michigan man was arrested after Minot police seized 15,000 fentanyl pills and 80 grams of fentanyl powder with an estimated street value of more than $1 million.

The drugs were found after a search warrant was executed at a storage garage where police say they found the powerful drug along with a large amount of marijuana. A search at a second site resulted in the seizure of two guns and $18,000.

Thirty-year-old Ryan Rattler, of Flushing, Michigan, was charged with possession with intent to deliver more than 40 grams of fentanyl and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

Police say fentanyl was the cause of the “vast majority” of the 38 overdose deaths in the Minot area in 2020 and 2021.