Gov. Walz Proposes “Gas Checks” for Minnesotans, Republicans Call It a “Gimmick”

ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz is now appealing for rebate checks for Minnesotans of $2,000 per family and $1,000 for individuals.

Walz says Minnesotans will consider them “gas checks” to deal with record-high prices.

He is getting support for his latest rebate idea from DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman.

But the idea still lacks the bipartisan support it needs to pass the Legislature.

Republicans uniting and calling rebate checks a “gimmick” and a “desperate move to buy voters.”

Walz said the checks would be structured as a state tax credit, meaning no federal taxes due, which had been a sticking point over two earlier rebate proposals.

“Which is the argument I guess we should never pay anybody anything because you get taxed on it so don’t do it,” said Walz.

“So you can call it whatever you want, I’ll tell you what Minnesotans are going to call it: they’re going to call them gas checks. That’s exactly what they’re going to call them because that’s how they’re going to use most of it.”

“In January we did not expect that inflation would last this long,” said Hortman.

“We do expect that it will start to wane in the third quarter. But like the governor said, Minnesota families this summer need help paying for gas, they need help paying for diapers, they need help paying for groceries.”

Republicans remain against calling a special session to consider the idea.

House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt says Minnesotans deserve permanent, ongoing tax cuts — not just a one-time election year check.