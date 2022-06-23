Former Officer Who Shot & Killed Woman Reporting Rape To Be Released

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis police officer Mohammed Noor is scheduled for release on Monday.

Noor shot and killed Justine Damond five years ago after she called 911 to report a possible rape.

Noor was initially sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison after third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter convictions.

The state’s Supreme Court reversed the third-degree murder conviction and he was resentenced last year on the second-degree manslaughter conviction.

Noor has served the typical two-thirds of his sentence at the Oak Park Heights Correctional Facility.