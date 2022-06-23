Global Hawks Divested and Delivered to Grand Sky For New Mission

Grand Forks Air Force Base/Facebook

GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE (KVRR) — Five Global Hawks at Grand Forks Air Force Base are divested and delivered to Grand Sky.

The 319th Reconnaissance Wing moved the hawks across the flight line to its civilian partners.

They will be outfitted with different sensor technology.

Sen. John Hoeven says the Air Force is retiring the Global Hawk Block 30 fleet and will transfer all twenty aircraft to Grand Sky.

They will be turned into Range Hawks for a hypersonic missile testing program.

Grand Sky is focused on developing and growing the unmanned aerial systems industry.

“So when you look at it between Grand Sky technology park and the Grand Forks Air Force Base, we are going to be a big part of the development of hypersonics, the new ISR mission and the satellite mission,” said Hoeven a member of the Senate Defense Appropriations Committee.

The transfer is expected to be completed by the end of July.